NOPD, Homeland Security address security ahead of Sunday monuments protests

New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison and Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Aaron Miller, announced security plans ahead of Sunday's planned protests on the removal of Confederate Era Monuments.

Groups, including Take Em Down NOLA, will be a part of the demonstrations which will take place at Congo Square, Lee Circle and the Jefferson Davis Statue. A march from Congo Square to Lee Circle is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Harrison said during Saturday night's press conference that a higher than normal police presence will be at all three locations to provide public safety.

Harrison added that guns will not be allowed at protests and demonstrations. Due to the demonstrations, multiple streets around Lee Circle will be closed to vehicular traffic. The roads will be closed at the following intersections: Calliope and Carondelet, St. Charles and Calliope, Howard and Carondelet and St. Joseph and St. Charles. In addition, Harrison said that street cars that move through that area will stop operating around 11 a.m. Sunday and bus service may be interrupted as well.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.