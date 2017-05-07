Protesters gather near Lee Circle for Confederate Monument protests

Protesters both for and against the removal of Confederate Era monuments gathered Sunday afternoon at Lee Circle. The group, Take Em Down NOLA led a march from Congo Square to the monument.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has stated that the P.G.T Beauregard Statue near City Park, the Robert E. Lee Statue at Lee Circle and the Jefferson Davis Statue in Mid City will be coming down.

The news has sparked protests and demonstrations from both sides.

On April 24, the Liberty Place Monument was taken down.

New Orleans police report three arrests during Sunday's demonstration, which drew over 700 people. The three arrests stemmed from a scuffle that broke out. All three involved were charged with disturbing the peace.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.