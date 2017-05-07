Nicondra: Fantastic weather continues into work week

The nice weather continues with high pressure in control for most of the week. Expect sunny conditions and a gradual increase in temperatures each day, but it will still be fairly comfortable. High temperatures will rise into the middle 80's with lows in the mid to upper 60's.

The next chance for rain doesn't move in until Friday as an upper low that is now just pushing into the California coast moves east. The only negatives will be an increase in pollen and higher pollution level leading the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to send out an alert for people in sensitive groups with respiratory issues to be aware and avoid strenuous activity outdoors on Sunday.

-Nicondra Norwood

