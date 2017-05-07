NOPD: Man dies in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that left one man dead. The incident occurred Sunday around 6:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Flood Street.

Police say that officers responded to a call of shots fired between two individuals. After arriving on scene, officers found one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying outside of a vehicle, and two nearby vehicles that were damaged. EMT's pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The investigation into the incident continues. If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD homicide detective Leonard Bendy at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

