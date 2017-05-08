Arrests made in monument protests at Lee Circle

New Orleans police made arrests after groups for and against the removal Confederate era monuments clashed at Lee Circle.

Nearly 1,300 people converged on Lee Circle for the largest protest yet.

Groups against the removal gathered for hours at Lee Circle.

Sunday afternoon more than 1,000 marchers with the anti-monument group "Take ‘em Down Nola" met and marched from Congo Square.

There were some skirmishes when they marched toward Lee Circle.

Monument supporters said they were out in an effort to prevent monuments from being defaced.

“We are here for one day, and someone will come and vandalize this monument,” said Michael Hill. “They won't do it today.”

The three-mile, anti-monument march was peaceful. But there were a couple of people detained at Lee Circle.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has said the three remaining statues -- P.G.T Beauregard near City Park, the Robert E. Lee at Lee Circle and Jefferson Davis in Mid-City will be coming down.

On April 24, the Liberty Place monument was taken down.

New Orleans police report three arrests during Sunday's demonstration.

The three arrests stemmed from a scuffle that broke out.

The three arrested were charged with disturbing the peace.

