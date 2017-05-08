Arrests made in monument protests at Lee Circle

Saints center Max Unger may not be available to start the season, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. Rapaport said Unger suffered a foot injury and will likely start the season on PUP. Ungermore>>
Saints center Max Unger may not be available to start the season, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. Rapaport said Unger suffered a foot injury and will likely start the season on PUP. Unger was the one of the assets the Saints received in the Jimmy Graham trade and has been rock solid in the middle of the Saints offensive line. He has started 31 games in two seasons wmore>>
There is an air quality alert in effect through midnight Monday. The air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which include the elderly and those with respiratory diseases. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Nice weather will continue through most of the workweek. Expect sunny conditions with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. The next rain chance will not arrive until Friday ...more>>
There is an air quality alert in effect through midnight Monday. The air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which include the elderly and those with respiratory diseases. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Nice weather will continue through most of the workweek. Expect sunny conditions with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. The next rain chance will not arrive until Friday ...more>>
New Orleans police made arrests after groups for and against the removal Confederate era monuments clashed at Lee Circle. Nearly 1,300 people converged on Lee Circle for the largest protest yet. Groups against the removal gathered for hours at Lee Circle. Sunday afternoon more than 1,000 marchers with the anti-monument group "Take ‘em Down Nola" met and marched from Congo Square. There were some skirmishes when they marched toward Lee Circle. Monument supporters s...more>>
New Orleans police made arrests after groups for and against the removal Confederate era monuments clashed at Lee Circle. Nearly 1,300 people converged on Lee Circle for the largest protest yet. Groups against the removal gathered for hours at Lee Circle. Sunday afternoon more than 1,000 marchers with the anti-monument group "Take ‘em Down Nola" met and marched from Congo Square. There were some skirmishes when they marched toward Lee Circle. Monument supporters s...more>>
The man accused of killing a woman by crashing a Lamborghini into a Tchoupitoulas Street flood wall is scheduled to be back in court Monday. Jason Adams is charged with vehicular homicide for the death of 23-year old Kristi Lirette. New Orleans police say Adams admitted he was drinking and speeding before he crashed his Lamborghini into the flood wall killing Lirette. Last month, Adams was in court ahead of what was supposed to be the start of his trial today. But the state a...more>>
The man accused of killing a woman by crashing a Lamborghini into a Tchoupitoulas Street flood wall is scheduled to be back in court Monday. Jason Adams is charged with vehicular homicide for the death of 23-year old Kristi Lirette. New Orleans police say Adams admitted he was drinking and speeding before he crashed his Lamborghini into the flood wall killing Lirette. Last month, Adams was in court ahead of what was supposed to be the start of his trial today. But the state a...more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that left one man dead.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that left one man dead.more>>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.more>>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.more>>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.more>>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.more>>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.more>>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.more>>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.more>>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.more>>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.more>>
With summer quickly approaching, families are beginning to make more outdoor plans, and with those plans comes risks for themselves and their pets.more>>
With summer quickly approaching, families are beginning to make more outdoor plans, and with those plans comes risks for themselves and their pets.more>>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.more>>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.more>>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.more>>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.more>>