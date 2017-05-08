Your Weather Authority: Despite air quality alert, nice weather continues

There is an air quality alert in effect through midnight Monday. The air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which include the elderly and those with respiratory diseases.

Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion.

Nice weather will continue through most of the workweek. Expect sunny conditions with highs in the mid-80s.

Overnight lows will fall into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

The next rain chance will not arrive until Friday ahead of a weak cold front.

Highs will likely reach the 80s this weekend.

