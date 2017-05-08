Your Weather Authority: Despite air quality alert, nice weather - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Your Weather Authority: Despite air quality alert, nice weather continues

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WVUE) (Source: WVUE)
(WVUE) -

There is an air quality alert in effect through midnight Monday. The air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which include the elderly and those with respiratory diseases.

Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion.

Nice weather will continue through most of the workweek. Expect sunny conditions with highs in the mid-80s.

Overnight lows will fall into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

The next rain chance will not arrive until Friday ahead of a weak cold front.

Highs will likely reach the 80s this weekend.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Report: Unger likely to start season on the PUP

    Report: Unger likely to start season on the PUP

    Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneSource: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    Saints center Max Unger may not be available to start the season, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. Rapaport said Unger suffered a foot injury and will likely start the season on PUP. Unger

    more>>

    Saints center Max Unger may not be available to start the season, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. Rapaport said Unger suffered a foot injury and will likely start the season on PUP. Unger was the one of the assets the Saints received in the Jimmy Graham trade and has been rock solid in the middle of the Saints offensive line. He has started 31 games in two seasons w

    more>>

  • Your Weather Authority: Despite air quality alert, nice weather continues

    Your Weather Authority: Despite air quality alert, nice weather continues

    (Source: WVUE)(Source: WVUE)

    There is an air quality alert in effect through midnight Monday. The air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which include the elderly and those with respiratory diseases. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Nice weather will continue through most of the workweek. Expect sunny conditions with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. The next rain chance will not arrive until Friday ...

    more>>

    There is an air quality alert in effect through midnight Monday. The air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” which include the elderly and those with respiratory diseases. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Nice weather will continue through most of the workweek. Expect sunny conditions with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will fall into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. The next rain chance will not arrive until Friday ...

    more>>

  • Arrests made in monument protests at Lee Circle

    Arrests made in monument protests at Lee Circle

    SOURCE:WVUESOURCE:WVUE

    New Orleans police made arrests after groups for and against the removal Confederate era monuments clashed at Lee Circle. Nearly 1,300 people converged on Lee Circle for the largest protest yet. Groups against the removal gathered for hours at Lee Circle. Sunday afternoon more than 1,000 marchers with the anti-monument group "Take ‘em Down Nola" met and marched from Congo Square. There were some skirmishes when they marched toward Lee Circle. Monument supporters s...

    more>>

    New Orleans police made arrests after groups for and against the removal Confederate era monuments clashed at Lee Circle. Nearly 1,300 people converged on Lee Circle for the largest protest yet. Groups against the removal gathered for hours at Lee Circle. Sunday afternoon more than 1,000 marchers with the anti-monument group "Take ‘em Down Nola" met and marched from Congo Square. There were some skirmishes when they marched toward Lee Circle. Monument supporters s...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly