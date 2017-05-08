Report: Unger likely to start season on the PUP

New Orleans Saints center Max Unger may not be available to start the season, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The report indicates Unger suffered a foot injury and will likely start the season on Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Unger was one of the assets the Saints received in the Jimmy Graham trade and has been rock solid in the middle of the Saints offensive line.

Unger has started 31 games in two seasons with the Saints.

The team currently has Jack Allen and Serio Kelemete that can fill in for Unger at center.

