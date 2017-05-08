Chef John Folse: Oysters Dunbar - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Chef John Folse: Oysters Dunbar

Written by: Kristen Soroe, Executive Producer
This dish was named after the great restaurateur, Coreen Dunbar. Coreen had one of the few pot luck restaurants. This simply meant that you walked in, pulled up a seat and whatever was in the pot was being served in the table that evening––no options, no choices. This dish became a mainstay at her restaurant and went on to become a sought-after dish on other New Orleans restaurants’ menus. 

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 dozen oysters, divided

1 cup reserved oyster liquid

12 oyster shells

2 cups artichoke hearts

¼ pound butter

½ cup diced onions

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup sliced garlic

¼ cup flour

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp Creole seasoning

¼ cup sliced green onions

1 tbsp chopped basil

1 tsp chopped thyme

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

salt and black pepper to taste

hot sauce to taste

3 cups seasoned bread crumbs, divided

Method:

Preheat oven to 375F. Wash oyster shells once or twice with hot soapy water then rinse under cold running water until all soap is removed. Hold shells in cold water for later use. Chop 2 dozen oysters and artichokes into bite-sized pieces and set aside. In a cast iron Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add chopped oysters and artichokes hearts, blending well into the vegetable mixture. Sauté 5–7 additional minutes for flavors to incorporate. Sprinkle in flour and blend well to create a white roux. Add heavy whipping cream and reserved oyster liquid, stirring constantly to blend into roux mixture. The consistency should be a slightly thickened white sauce. Add Worcestershire sauce, Creole seasoning, green onions, basil, thyme and nutmeg. Season lightly using salt, pepper and hot sauce. Continue to cook 7–10 minutes then remove from heat. Stir in 2 cups bread crumbs until mixture is thickened and resembles a stuffing. Place 1 whole oyster in the center of each oyster shell and top with equal portions of Dunbar stuffing. Place stuffed oyster shells on a cookie sheet and sprinkle with remaining bread crumbs. Bake oysters until stuffing is heated thoroughly and bubbly, approximately 30 minutes. It is imperative that the oysters in the shells are hot and fully cooked.

