Sheriff: Covington man tries to run over child, injuries deputy in crash

A Covington man tried to run over his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son with his pickup truck, then rammed a sheriff’s deputy on I-12, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The mother was playing baseball with her son in the yard of their Pine Street Rd. home near Covington on May 4 when 34-year-old Shawn Porrovechio, the boyfriend, came outside, an officer said.

After a brief exchange of words with the child, Porrovechio allegedly picked up one of the baseballs and threw it at the child, narrowly missing the child’s head. Porrovechio then threw a second baseball, striking the mother.

When the mother asked the suspect to leave the residence, he got into his black Chevy s10 and accelerated into the center of the yard where the boy was still standing, according to deputies.

The child ran out of the path of the truck and Porrovechio fled the scene.

The mother called 911.

Responding deputies saw the suspect’s truck on Hwy. 21 and tried to get him to stop. Porrovechio drove onto I-12 with deputies in pursuit. The chase ended just west of the Hwy. 1077 exit when the suspect rammed his truck into a deputy’s vehicle, causing both of them to crash.

Both men were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Porrovechio was arrested on the following charges and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Battery

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Flight from Officer

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Porrovechio was also booked as a fugitive out of Jefferson Parish, where he was wanted for two traffic attachments and one attachment for failure to pay child support.

