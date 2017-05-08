Car thief steal car with keys still inside

A surveillance camera recorded as someone stole a pickup truck on Bancroft Drive.

The NOPD says it happened Sunday, May 7 around 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of Bancroft Drive.

Officers say the thief stole a 2015 silver Ford F-150 that still had the key fob inside.

The vehicle license plate is C310662.

The NOPD reminded car owners that vehicle burglaries and thefts are largely avoidable. They offered these tips:

1. Lock the doors

2. Close windows and sunroofs

3. Don't leave valuables such as laptops, cell phones, wallets, purses or GPS devices in plain view

4. Put away the garage door opener and any items with personal information

5. Move valuables to the trunk before reaching your destination

6. Don't leave any keys in the vehicle, including a valet key or a spare key for another vehicle that parks near yours in your garage, driveway, etc.

7. Park in a well-lighted place whenever possible

8. Use the emergency brake when parking to make it more difficult for a thief to tow your vehicle away.

The NOPD says key fobs present a serious weakness to your car's security. The police say an amplifier can detect key fob signals from up to 300 feet away and transmit them to your car to unlock the doors while your keys are in your house. To prevent hackers from stealing your key fob signal, police say you can wrap them in foil, place them in a foil-lined box or radio frequency signal blocking bag. You can also put them in the microwave oven, users are reminded not to turn on the microwave with the metal keys inside.

If you know anything about the crime, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

