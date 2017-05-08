David: Next storm chance is Friday

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through midnight. The air is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups which include the elderly and those with respiratory diseases. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion.

Warm and sunny weather will continue for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the middle 80s which is typical for mid-May. Clouds and some humidity will return by Thursday ahead of our next cold front.

The front will bring a chance for showers and storms on Friday. Right now it does not look like a very strong system or one that will bring widespread rain or severe weather.

Sunny skies return just in time for the weekend.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.