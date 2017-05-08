Beauregard statue supporters file new lawsuit to halt removal

The store owner says she must close because of lackluster sales.more>>
A day after one of the largest protest yet over Confederate-era monuments, supporters of one of them announce a new approach.more>>
“It’s a dark area with not many houses or businesses along that stretch of U.S. 190,” says Trooper Dustin Dwight. It was just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning when state troopers were called to investigate a fatality crash on Highway 190 that involved a man lying across the roadway.more>>
A Covington man tried to run over his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son with his pickup truck, then rammed a sheriff’s deputy on I-12, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.more>>
An Air Quality Alert is in effect through midnight. The air is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups which include the elderly and those with respiratory diseases.more>>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.more>>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.more>>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.more>>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.more>>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.more>>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.more>>
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.more>>
