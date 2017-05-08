Zurik: 10 questions to ask before your next pricey medical procedure

The paperwork we get from our healthcare providers should easily outline the cost of our healthcare coverage. For many in the metro area, though, the answers remain hidden in a complex language of letters and numbers.more>>
We found several local hospitals that try to hide information about how much it costs you for a visit. But one consumer sums up her feelings about that practice with a single word: "Angry."more>>
Hundreds of FOX 8 viewers have told us their stories, given us the cost of their healthcare, and the stories behind their high costs.more>>
A joint investigation by FOX 8, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune and ClearHealthCosts.more>>
A group opposed to removing three remaining Confederate era monuments tried an 11th-hour legal maneuver aimed at stopping the city of New Orleans from moving ahead with its plans to remove them.more>>
With summer quickly approaching, families are beginning to make more outdoor plans, and with those plans comes risks for themselves and their pets.more>>
Growing up on the bayou you develop a passion for family, fishing, and football. A deep love for your mama, and the LSU Tigers is a given. For Ed Orgeron, when two of his great loves came together, it was overwhelming. "Last of all I would like to thank my mom," said a tearing up Ed Orgeron. In tears he achieved a lifelong dream. Fans saw a rare glimpse at the soft side of the rough and tumble Cajun coach. A side no one knows better than his mother, Coco Orgeromore>>
Louisiana State Police say that a man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a suspected drunk driver.more>>
A Covington man tried to run over his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son with his pickup truck, then rammed a sheriff’s deputy on I-12, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.more>>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.more>>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.more>>
