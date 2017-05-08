Saints release TE Jake Stoneburner

The Saints have released tight end Jake Stoneburner, according to his Twitter profile.

Stoneburner wrote,"Got released today by the Saints. NFL is hard business man and doesn't make much sense. Life goes on and everything happens for a reason!! Might be time to join Stoneburner Wealth! Looking forward to the future and whatever it holds!"

Stoneburner spent last season on the Saints' practice squad.

