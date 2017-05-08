State Police: Drunken driver runs over, kills man lying in roadway

“It’s a dark area with not many houses or businesses along that stretch of U.S. 190,” Trooper Dustin Dwight said.

It was just before 3 a.m. Saturday when state troopers were called to investigate a fatality crash on Highway 190 that involved a man lying across the roadway.

“It was a pedestrian lying within the westbound lane of U.S. 190, and he was struck by a pickup truck,” Dwight said.

The pedestrian, 34-year-old Lucien Joseph Barbarin , died on the scene.

According to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, Barbarin was the son of trombonist Lucien Barbarin, who played at Jazz Fest last week with Harry Connick Jr. State troopers tell FOX 8 that they suspected Barbarin was impaired at the time of the crash, and a blood sample was taken.

“It’s going through the coroner’s office, and they have to draw the blood and send that off for analysis,” Dwight said.

The driver of the Ford F-250 that ran over Barbarin was arrested on the scene. Police said 49-year-old Paul Olsen Jr. had a blood alcohol level of .085, just over the legal limit of .08. Olsen was booked with vehicular homicide.

“There’s some circumstances there. Someone was lying in the roadway, but at the end of the day, this person was impaired, and that’s what the law says. If impairment is involved and you’re involved in a fatal crash, it’s vehicular homicide,” Dwight said.

Trooper Dwight said the investigation is far from over. State Police are still trying to figure out why Barbarin was lying in the roadway.

Dwight pointed out that Troop L has already investigated 55 traffic fatalities so far this year.

“Listen, if you’re in a fatal crash, regardless of who is at fault and you’re impaired, you’re going to have some serious charges. It’s a deterrent towards driving impaired. It’s that simple,” he said.

