Saints waive DE/LB Royce LaFrance

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
The Saints have waived defensive end/linebacker Royce LaFrance.

The former Tulane and Helen Cox product signed a futures contract with the club after the 2016 season.

LaFrance spent part of last season on the Saints' practice squad before getting released in November. 

