Booklovers to lose N.O. store to shop

The owner of Maple Street Book Shop plans to close doors June 17. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

Booklovers won't be able to shop the Maple Street Book Shop much longer.

According to out partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, store owner Gladin Scott plans to close doors June 17. She says she must close because of lackluster sales.

Sisters Mary Kellogg and Rhoda Norman founded the book shop 50 years ago. Scott bought the business in 2013.

Scott announced initial plans to close in October 2015. She's managed to say open since then. "I feel like I don't have a choice," Scott said recently, while talking about her renewed plans to close.

