Booklovers to lose N.O. store to shop

A Fox 8 special report revealed potentially deadly diseases are crawling across New Orleans in rats. And, as we move into the warmer months, pet owners may want to be careful of one bacteria in particular.more>>
A Fox 8 special report revealed potentially deadly diseases are crawling across New Orleans in rats. And, as we move into the warmer months, pet owners may want to be careful of one bacteria in particular.more>>
For years the city has numbered among the communities around the country that gave a green light to traffic cameras. And it takes mere seconds to local people who have paid the price.more>>
For years the city has numbered among the communities around the country that gave a green light to traffic cameras. And it takes mere seconds to local people who have paid the price.more>>
The store owner says she must close because of lackluster sales.more>>
The store owner says she must close because of lackluster sales.more>>
A day after one of the largest protest yet over Confederate-era monuments, supporters of one of them announce a new approach.more>>
A day after one of the largest protest yet over Confederate-era monuments, supporters of one of them announce a new approach.more>>
“It’s a dark area with not many houses or businesses along that stretch of U.S. 190,” says Trooper Dustin Dwight. It was just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning when state troopers were called to investigate a fatality crash on Highway 190 that involved a man lying across the roadway.more>>
“It’s a dark area with not many houses or businesses along that stretch of U.S. 190,” says Trooper Dustin Dwight. It was just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning when state troopers were called to investigate a fatality crash on Highway 190 that involved a man lying across the roadway.more>>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.more>>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.more>>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.more>>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.more>>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.more>>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.more>>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.more>>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.more>>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.more>>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.more>>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.more>>
A new and even more potent compound drug is on the street. This one is known as ‘gray death’.more>>
A new and even more potent compound drug is on the street. This one is known as ‘gray death’.more>>
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.more>>
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.more>>
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.more>>
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.more>>