NOPD arrests suspect in battery on an officer

NOPD officers tracked down a man wanted for battery of a police officer, domestic violence and more hiding in the bathroom of a home on Means Avenue.

Investigators booked David Hester with domestic battery, simple robbery, auto theft, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, stalking and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

On April 13, an officer was called to the 7900 block of Means Avenue to escort a victim into her home so she could get some items.

Police say the officer discovered Hester hiding in the bedroom. They say Hester physically resisted the officer and then ran from the scene.

According to police, an officer searching for Hester May 8 at a residence on Means Avenue was told the fugitive wasn't there. But he found Hester hiding in the bathroom and took him into custody.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.