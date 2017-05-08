New Orleans police search for missing man

New Orleans police need help finding a missing man.

They're looking for Melvin Hendricks, 47, who was last seen riding in a truck in New Orleans East. Hendrick's sister told police that he was last seen May 5 at about 5 p.m. at a gas station at the intersection of Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway. At the time, Hendricks was seen alone and driving an unknown make and model blue pick-up truck with brown panels on the sides.

Hendricks’ family does not believe that the truck is registered to him, nor do they know who might own the vehicle.

If you can help police find Hendricks, contact any Seventh District detective 504-658-6070 or call 911.

