NOPD searches for a missing teenager - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD searches for a missing teenager

Written by: Kiara Butler, News Content Specialist
Teia Reddick, 14 (Source: NOPD) Teia Reddick, 14 (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are searching for Teia Reddick, 14.

Reddick was last seen at a tournament.

She got separated from her family members around noon on Sunday.

The teenager has not been seen or heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Reddick has light green hair and a scar on her left arm.

If you know the whereabouts of Teia Reddick, contact District Detective at (504) 658-6060 or call 911. 

