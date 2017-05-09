NOPD searches for a missing teenager

New Orleans police are searching for Teia Reddick, 14.

Reddick was last seen at a tournament.

She got separated from her family members around noon on Sunday.

The teenager has not been seen or heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Reddick has light green hair and a scar on her left arm.

If you know the whereabouts of Teia Reddick, contact District Detective at (504) 658-6060 or call 911.

