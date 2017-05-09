NOPD search for a runaway teenager

New Orleans police need help finding a missing man. They're looking for Melvin Hendricks, 47, who was last scene riding in a truck in New Orleans East.more>>
NOPD officers tracked down a man wanted for battery of a police officer, domestic violence and more hiding in the bathroom of a home on Means Avenue.
Investigators booked David Hester with domestic battery, simple robbery, auto theft, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, stalking and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.more>>
Two years ago, Glenn's doctor prescribed physical therapy at a North Shore clinic for a painful shoulder. With a follow-up visit to a different therapist, he learned a vital lesson about healthcare cost savings the hard way.more>>
Keyless entry remotes and fobs for vehicles are convenient, but investigators warn they come with inconvenient and unintended risks.more>>
It's a tradition not learned in schools. "My grandfather, my dad, now us. I got my son trying to plant a little right now," said Ray Martin Sr. For generations, the Martins have tended hundreds of acres of rich Delta land midway between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. But if you look closely between the cane fields, and only in St. James Parish, there is a different kind of crop.more>>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.more>>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.more>>
