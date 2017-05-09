NOPD search for a runaway teenager

New Orleans police wants the public's help finding a runaway teenager.

Nehemias Rodriguez, 15 left his home in the 400 block of South Scott street.

The teenager's mother says she received a phone call from Rodriguez around 6:00 pm today.

The teenager allegedly told his mother he didn't want to attend school and wouldn't give his located.

If you know the located of Nehemias Rodriguez contact any First District Detective at 504-658-6010.

