Your Weather Authority: Air quality alert in effect through midnight

An air quality alert is in effect through midnight. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups including the elderly and those with respiratory diseases like asthma.

Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion.

Warm and sunny weather will continue for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return Thursday ahead of our next cold front.

The front will bring a chance of showers and storms on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend.

Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

