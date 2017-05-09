Louisiana lawmakers again consider minimum age for exotic dancers

Louisiana lawmakers begin debate Tuesday on a bill today that would raise the minimum age requirement for exotic dancers.

Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that required strippers be at least 21.

It was a big win for youth advocates at the time until a federal judge struck it down.

This time youth advocates say this bill is stronger with some changes in language to reflect better definitions included in the legislation.

If the bill passes, it would mean exotic dancers must be 21, something Jim Kelly, Director of Covenant House, thinks will help protect vulnerable women.

“He thought it was too vague and too broad,” Kelly said of the judge’s ruling on the previous bill. “So we have helped to tighten the language of this new bill and we believe that it will meet federal standards.”

The bill heads to the Louisiana State Senate Judiciary Committee in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.

