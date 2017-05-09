Louisiana lawmakers again consider minimum age for exotic dancer - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Louisiana lawmakers again consider minimum age for exotic dancers

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
FOX 8 Photo FOX 8 Photo
BATON ROUGE, LA (WVUE) -

Louisiana lawmakers begin debate Tuesday on a bill today that would raise the minimum age requirement for exotic dancers.

Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that required strippers be at least 21.

It was a big win for youth advocates at the time until a federal judge struck it down.

This time youth advocates say this bill is stronger with some changes in language to reflect better definitions included in the legislation.

If the bill passes, it would mean exotic dancers must be 21, something Jim Kelly, Director of Covenant House, thinks will help protect vulnerable women.

“He thought it was too vague and too broad,” Kelly said of the judge’s ruling on the previous bill. “So we have helped to tighten the language of this new bill and we believe that it will meet federal standards.”

The bill heads to the Louisiana State Senate Judiciary Committee in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Louisiana lawmakers again consider minimum age for exotic dancers

    Louisiana lawmakers again consider minimum age for exotic dancers

    FOX 8 PhotoFOX 8 Photo

    Louisiana lawmakers begin debate Tuesday on a bill today that would raise the minimum age requirement for exotic dancers. Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that required strippers be at least 21. It was a big win for youth advocates at the time until a federal judge struck it down. This time youth advocates say this bill is stronger with some changes in language to reflect better definitions of what is and isn’t included. If the bill passes, it would mean exotic dancers mus...

    more>>

    Louisiana lawmakers begin debate Tuesday on a bill today that would raise the minimum age requirement for exotic dancers. Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that required strippers be at least 21. It was a big win for youth advocates at the time until a federal judge struck it down. This time youth advocates say this bill is stronger with some changes in language to reflect better definitions of what is and isn’t included. If the bill passes, it would mean exotic dancers mus...

    more>>

  • Your Weather Authority: Air quality alert in effect through midnight

    Your Weather Authority: Air quality alert in effect through midnight

    (Source: WVUE)(Source: WVUE)

    An air quality alert is in effect through midnight. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups including the elderly and those with respiratory diseases like asthma. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Warm and sunny weather will continue for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return Thursday ahead of our next cold front. The front will bring a chance of showers and storms on Friday, but sunn...

    more>>

    An air quality alert is in effect through midnight. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups including the elderly and those with respiratory diseases like asthma. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Warm and sunny weather will continue for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return Thursday ahead of our next cold front. The front will bring a chance of showers and storms on Friday, but sunn...

    more>>

  • New Orleans police search for missing man

    New Orleans police search for missing man

    New Orleans police need help finding a missing man.  They're looking for Melvin Hendricks, 47, who was last scene riding in a truck in New Orleans East.

    more>>

    New Orleans police need help finding a missing man.  They're looking for Melvin Hendricks, 47, who was last scene riding in a truck in New Orleans East. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly