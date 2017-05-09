NOLA Weekend: A Staycation at the Pontchartrain Hotel

One of the many advantages to living in a highly touristed city like New Orleans is the opportunity it provides for a staycation, particularly during discounted seasons.

Whether a person is looking for a few hours away from the kids or something longer than that, the options here are generally plentiful … especially during the oppressive summer months.

With those things in mind, my wife booked us as an overnight stay at the Pontchartrain Hotel on St. Charles Avenue.

For more information click here: http://www.nolaweekend.com/staycation-pontchartrain-hotel/