Food Truck Friday revs up at Champions Square - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Food Truck Friday revs up at Champions Square

Written by: Kristi Coleman, Traffic Reporter
Connect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Food trucks will rev up their grills and pack Champion Square for Live Nation's Food Truck Friday.

The event takes place this Friday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Foodies can choose from 10 food trucks including Queen of Wheels, Rollin' Fatties, Afrodisiac, Taylor Made Wings, Thai Ding, La Cocinita, Frencheeze, The Red Stove, Coca & Cream, and Petite Rouge. Plum Street Sno-balls will also be on hand with frosty sno-balls cooling everyone off. 

The Juke Box Heroes of New Orleans will provide the live entertainment.

There will also be a chance to win tickets to upcoming Live Nation concerts.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Food Truck Friday revs up at Champions Square

    Food Truck Friday revs up at Champions Square

    Food trucks will pack Champion Square for Live Nation's Food Truck Friday. 

    more>>

    Food trucks will pack Champion Square for Live Nation's Food Truck Friday. 

    more>>

  • NOPD: Suspect identified in Uptown burglaries

    NOPD: Suspect identified in Uptown burglaries

    (Source: NOPD)(Source: NOPD)

    New Orleans police have identified a suspect in a pair of Uptown burglaries and now they want the public’s help in tracking him down. NOPD has identified James “CL” King, 19,  in connection with two aggravated burglaries. The first incident took happened April 3 in the 900 block of Pine Street. The victim told police that around 3:30 a.m., two suspects, described as black men, entered his residence and robbed him at gunpoint. A similar incident happened at t...

    more>>

    New Orleans police have identified a suspect in a pair of Uptown burglaries and now they want the public’s help in tracking him down. NOPD has identified James “CL” King, 19,  in connection with two aggravated burglaries. The first incident took happened April 3 in the 900 block of Pine Street. The victim told police that around 3:30 a.m., two suspects, described as black men, entered his residence and robbed him at gunpoint. A similar incident happened at t...

    more>>

  • Louisiana lawmakers again consider minimum age for exotic dancers

    Louisiana lawmakers again consider minimum age for exotic dancers

    FOX 8 PhotoFOX 8 Photo

    Louisiana lawmakers begin debate Tuesday on a bill today that would raise the minimum age requirement for exotic dancers. Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that required strippers be at least 21. It was a big win for youth advocates at the time until a federal judge struck it down. This time youth advocates say this bill is stronger with some changes in language to reflect better definitions of what is and isn’t included. If the bill passes, it would mean exotic dancers mus...

    more>>

    Louisiana lawmakers begin debate Tuesday on a bill today that would raise the minimum age requirement for exotic dancers. Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that required strippers be at least 21. It was a big win for youth advocates at the time until a federal judge struck it down. This time youth advocates say this bill is stronger with some changes in language to reflect better definitions of what is and isn’t included. If the bill passes, it would mean exotic dancers mus...

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly