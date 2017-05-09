Food Truck Friday revs up at Champions Square

Food trucks will rev up their grills and pack Champion Square for Live Nation's Food Truck Friday.

The event takes place this Friday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Foodies can choose from 10 food trucks including Queen of Wheels, Rollin' Fatties, Afrodisiac, Taylor Made Wings, Thai Ding, La Cocinita, Frencheeze, The Red Stove, Coca & Cream, and Petite Rouge. Plum Street Sno-balls will also be on hand with frosty sno-balls cooling everyone off.

The Juke Box Heroes of New Orleans will provide the live entertainment.

There will also be a chance to win tickets to upcoming Live Nation concerts.

