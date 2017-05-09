NOPD: Suspect identified in Uptown burglaries

New Orleans police have identified a suspect in a pair of Uptown burglaries and now they want the public’s help in tracking him down.

NOPD has identified James “CL” King, 19, in connection with two aggravated burglaries.

The first incident took happened April 3 in the 900 block of Pine Street.

The victim told police that around 3:30 a.m., two suspects, described as black men, entered his residence and robbed him at gunpoint.

A similar incident happened at the same location on April 11 around 1:45 a.m. The victim told police three suspects, described as black men, kicked in his front door and demanded money.

One of the men was armed with a handgun. When the victim told them he didn’t have any cash, he was hit in the face with the butt of the gun.

The suspects fled the scene after taking the victim’s computer and iPhone.

The investigation pointed to King as a suspected participant in both incidents.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the whereabouts of James “CL” King is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.

