NOPD: Suspect identified in Uptown burglaries

Food trucks will pack Champion Square for Live Nation's Food Truck Friday.more>>
New Orleans police have identified a suspect in a pair of Uptown burglaries and now they want the public’s help in tracking him down. NOPD has identified James “CL” King, 19, in connection with two aggravated burglaries. The first incident took happened April 3 in the 900 block of Pine Street. The victim told police that around 3:30 a.m., two suspects, described as black men, entered his residence and robbed him at gunpoint. A similar incident happened at t...more>>
Louisiana lawmakers begin debate Tuesday on a bill today that would raise the minimum age requirement for exotic dancers. Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that required strippers be at least 21. It was a big win for youth advocates at the time until a federal judge struck it down. This time youth advocates say this bill is stronger with some changes in language to reflect better definitions of what is and isn’t included. If the bill passes, it would mean exotic dancers mus...more>>
An air quality alert is in effect through midnight. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups including the elderly and those with respiratory diseases like asthma. Those affected should avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or exertion. Warm and sunny weather will continue for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return Thursday ahead of our next cold front. The front will bring a chance of showers and storms on Friday, but sunn...more>>
New Orleans police need help finding a missing man. They're looking for Melvin Hendricks, 47, who was last scene riding in a truck in New Orleans East.more>>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.more>>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.more>>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.more>>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.more>>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.more>>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.more>>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.more>>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.more>>
UMMC says there could be as many as 7000 burial sites of patients at the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which from 1855 to 1935 stood on what's now UMMC campus.more>>
