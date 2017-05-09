City Park: No comment on suit aimed at stopping monument removal - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

City Park: No comment on suit aimed at stopping monument removal

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
PGT Beauregard Statue/FILE (FOX 8) PGT Beauregard Statue/FILE (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

City Park leaders have declined to comment on the lawsuit designed to stop the city of New Orleans from removing a monument dedicated to a Confederate-era figure near the entrance to the park.

City Park officials are steering clear on any sort of public statements on the contentious issue.

In a prepared statement, park officials said the following:

“We have met with our attorneys regarding this issue. This is a very complicated issue and deserves the utmost attention to detail. Given the current lawsuit and complexity of the matter, we continue to review the Park’s position and cannot comment further at this time.”

The statement was attributed to Robert W. Becker CEO of New Orleans City Park.

Read more on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

