New Orleans Saints preseason game times

The New Orleans Saints start preseason on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

Week 1: at Browns, Thursday, August 10 at 7 p.m.

Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, August 20 at 7 p.m.

Week 3: vs. Houston Texans, Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m.

Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m.

All four preseason games will be broadcast on FOX 8, New Orleans. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. for all four contests.

The Saints open the regular season on the road on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11.

The full slate of preseason games can be seen here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.