NFL announces New Orleans Saints preseason game times - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NFL announces New Orleans Saints preseason game times

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
FOX 8 Graphic FOX 8 Graphic
(WVUE) -

The National Football League Tuesday published a league-wide slate of preseason games including the times and locations.

The Saints open on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

  • Week 1: at Browns, Thursday, August 10 at 7 p.m.
  • Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, August 20 at 7 p.m.
  • Week 3: vs. Houston Texans, Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m.
  • Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m.

The Saints open the regular season on the road on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11.

The full slate of preseason games can be seen here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Judge tosses Aaron Hernandez's conviction in 2013 murder

    Judge tosses Aaron Hernandez's conviction in 2013 murder

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-05-09 18:36:05 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-05-09 18:36:05 GMT

    Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

    more>>

    Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

    more>>

  • NFL announces New Orleans Saints preseason game times

    NFL announces New Orleans Saints preseason game times

    FOX 8 GraphicFOX 8 Graphic

    The National Football League Tuesday published a league-wide slate of preseason games including the times and locations. The Saints open on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Week 1: at Browns, Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. Week 3: vs. Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. The Saints open the regular season with a road game on Monday Night Football agai...

    more>>

    The National Football League Tuesday published a league-wide slate of preseason games including the times and locations. The Saints open on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Week 1: at Browns, Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. Week 3: vs. Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. The Saints open the regular season with a road game on Monday Night Football agai...

    more>>

  • NBA champ Shaq wants to be a sheriff

    NBA champ Shaq wants to be a sheriff

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-08 23:13:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:00 AM EDT2017-05-09 10:00:23 GMT

    Former LSU and NBA star Shaquille O’Neal seems serious about being a sheriff. 

    more>>

    Former LSU and NBA star Shaquille O’Neal seems serious about being a sheriff. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly