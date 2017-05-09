NFL announces New Orleans Saints preseason game times

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.more>>
The National Football League Tuesday published a league-wide slate of preseason games including the times and locations. The Saints open on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Week 1: at Browns, Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. Week 3: vs. Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. The Saints open the regular season with a road game on Monday Night Football agai...more>>
Former LSU and NBA star Shaquille O’Neal seems serious about being a sheriff.more>>
The Saints have waived defensive end/linebacker Royce LaFrance.more>>
The Saints have released tight end Jake Stoneburner, according to his Twitter profile.more>>
