Trial postponed for woman accused in fatal Causeway crash

Trial postponed for woman accused in fatal Causeway crash

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Olivia Matte, 26 (Source: JPSO) Olivia Matte, 26 (Source: JPSO)
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

The trial of a Covington woman facing a DWI charge from an incident that occurred several months before she was accused of causing a fatal crash while driving drunk on the Causeway has been continued until Oct. 10 at the request of her attorney, according to Nola.com-The Times-Picayune. 

Olivia Matte, 26,  was scheduled for trial on Tuesdayin 22nd Judicial District Court in Covington in connection with her Dec. 7 arrest by Louisiana State Police on the North Shore.

Matte's December arrest came two weeks after she completed a diversion program for a previous Causeway DWI, authorities have said. She was arrested again and booked with third-offense DWI, vehicular homicide and other charges in the March 23 accident on the Causeway that killed 37-year-old James Blackmond of Mississippi.

Matte was released from jail in Jefferson Parish on March 24 after posting $126,000 bond in connection with the Causeway crash. At the time of that wreck, Matte was out on bond from the Dec. 7 drunken driving arrest on the North Shore.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

