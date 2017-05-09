Colts will immortalize Peyton Manning with a statue and jersey retirement

Peyton will participate in the Manning Passing Academy next month in Thibodaux. (Photo by Brett Duke, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune) Peyton Manning is enjoying retirement.

The Colts will unveil a statue of former Newman star Peyton Manning in October outside Lucas Oil Stadium. Manning’s No. 18 jersey will be officially retired, and he will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of the Colts game against the 49ers on Sunday, October 8.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay to the Colts website. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”



"I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor," said Peyton Manning.

Manning spent 13 seasons (1998-2010) as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis and completed 4,682-of-7,210 passes for 54,828 yards, 399 touchdowns and 198 interceptions for a 94.9 quarterback rating. He guided the Colts to their second Super Bowl victory (Super Bowl XLI) in franchise history

The statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled October 7th at 3PM. We'll also retire the No. 18 jersey at #SFvsIND: https://t.co/YkM37YnLHN pic.twitter.com/xL0X5OY7Fw — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 9, 2017

