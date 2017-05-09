David: Rain chance by Friday

Warm and sunny weather will continue into Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-80's which is typical for this time of year. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of our next cold front.

The front will bring a chance for showers and storms on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80's.

Looking ahead to next week it appears that we will stay dry but the summer humidity will try to move in and this time it could stick around.

-David Bernard

