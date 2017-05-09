Links on FOX 8: Passengers' rights; Child spanking study

If you have an issue as an airline consumer, visit this website for help:
https://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/fly-rights
Does spanking really work? One parent said her kids are proof it works. Read the American Psychological Association's research on childhood discipline:
http://www.apa.org/monitor/2012/10/parenting.aspx
“It’s a very real threat in our area,” says Charles Preston, M.D. St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston says heroin and opioid addiction is having devastating effects across the country and here at home.more>>
Tourism leaders celebrated hospitality workers Tuesday, thanking them for making New Orleans a top destination. Parading through the French Quarter, hotel and restaurant workers marched shoulder-to-shoulder with city leaders to celebrate national travel and tourism week.more>>
The front will bring a chance for showers and storms on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend.more>>
The statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled October 7th at 3PM.more>>
Olivia Matte was scheduled for trial Tuesday in Covington related to her Dec. 7 arrest by Louisiana State Police on the North Shore.more>>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.more>>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.more>>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.more>>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.more>>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.more>>
An unexpected visitor provides a happy ending to an East Texas couple, who lost their home in Wednesday's severe storms.more>>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.more>>
UMMC says there could be as many as 7000 burial sites of patients at the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which from 1855 to 1935 stood on what's now UMMC campus.more>>
