Heart of Louisiana: Catahoula Parish Waterfall

The state of Louisiana is loaded with places to hike and explore the outdoors, from short flatland hikes to longer, more challenging treks up and down hill country.more>>
United Airlines has apologized after a heated exchange between a would-be passenger and a customer service agent was recorded Saturday morning at the Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.more>>
A teacher who was filmed getting into an argument with a student over the teacher's use of a racial slur has resigned, according to a news release from Ben Franklin High School, where the teacher worked.more>>
A North shore father of seven says he couldn't be more grateful for the gift of a new kidney from a family dealing with the loss of a child.more>>
The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a juvenile reported Tuesday.more>>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.more>>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.more>>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.more>>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.more>>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.more>>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.more>>
