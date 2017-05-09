Hospitality workers celebrated for contributions to tourism in 2016

“It’s a very real threat in our area,” says Charles Preston, M.D. St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston says heroin and opioid addiction is having devastating effects across the country and here at home.more>>
Tourism leaders celebrated hospitality workers Tuesday, thanking them for making New Orleans a top destination. Parading through the French Quarter, hotel and restaurant workers marched shoulder-to-shoulder with city leaders to celebrate national travel and tourism week.more>>
The front will bring a chance for showers and storms on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend.more>>
The statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled October 7th at 3PM.more>>
Olivia Matte was scheduled for trial Tuesday in Covington related to her Dec. 7 arrest by Louisiana State Police on the North Shore.more>>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.more>>
A manhunt has ended after Auburn police have arrested a man wanted for robbery.more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.more>>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.more>>
Top African warlord Kony may never face justice as US, others bring manhunt to an end.more>>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.more>>
A bear was spotted at a golf course at Barefoot Resort and Golf in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday. The resort posted an image of the bear, which appears to be a black bear, to its Facebook page, with the caption: “Another fun day at ‘Bear’ foot.”more>>
