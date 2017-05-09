High-risk insurance pools: Scalise & insurance expert weigh in

The bill that U.S. House Republicans approved last week would help states set up high-risk pools to allow people with pre-existing illnesses get health coverage. While the idea is not new to Louisiana, a local industry veteran doesn't think putting sick people in a pool is the answer to lowering premiums.more>>
“It’s a very real threat in our area,” says Charles Preston, M.D. St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston says heroin and opioid addiction is having devastating effects across the country and here at home.more>>
Tourism leaders celebrated hospitality workers Tuesday, thanking them for making New Orleans a top destination. Parading through the French Quarter, hotel and restaurant workers marched shoulder-to-shoulder with city leaders to celebrate national travel and tourism week.more>>
The front will bring a chance for showers and storms on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend.more>>
The statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled October 7th at 3PM.more>>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.more>>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.more>>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.more>>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.more>>
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.more>>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.more>>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.more>>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.more>>
