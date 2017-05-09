Pelicans have slim chances of retaining 2017 first round pick

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.more>>
When the Pelicans acquired DeMarcus Cousins, one of the franchise's hopes was that the first round pick sent to Sacramento would be later in the round due to New Orleans making the playoffs.more>>
A hero dog saved everybody in a hiking group from a bear.more>>
The statue of Peyton Manning will be unveiled October 7th at 3PM.more>>
The National Football League Tuesday published a league-wide slate of preseason games including the times and locations. The Saints open on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Week 1: at Browns, Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. Week 3: vs. Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. The Saints open the regular season with a road game on Monday Night Football agai...more>>
