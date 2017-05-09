North Shore father of 7 grateful for gift of kidney

A North Shore father of seven says he couldn't be more grateful for the gift of a new kidney from a family dealing with the loss of a child.

When we first introduced you to Patrick Duplessis, he was in kidney failure and desperate for a transplant. He and his family had been waiting for nearly four years and had almost goven up hope when they got the call.

"I can never tell them just how grateful I am for them, and how very, very sorry I am for their loss," said Duplessis.

The Duplessis family learned through tragedy came a blessing. The family of 13-year-old Skylar Armond made a direct donation to Patrick - he would get one of her kidneys. The Slidell teen died the day before her 14th birthday after she was hit by a car while riding her bike. We spoke to her grieving parents last month about their generous donation.

"We're so so happy that Skylar got to help him. She's just our hero and she's plenty of other people's hero too. I've heard she saved five lives already and that's what she would want - she was the sweetest girl," said Skylar's father, Preston Armond.

Now Duplessis will get to spend more time with his children and his wife, Charity. His boys couldn't be happier.

"It's really good because we will have more time to spend and he won't have to have two or three hours of dialysis and we can go more places," said Duplessis's son, Caffery.

Now, Duplessis and his wife say they look forward to one day meeting the Armond family.

"We know that a piece of her lives on in him and you know they need that," said Charity Duplessis.

And, for those still waiting for that call, Patrick says never give up hope.

"My message to people that are on dialysis, just don't give up, I know it sucks, but it's your lifeline and it's what you have to do, I know there are a lot of people that have been on there longer than I have, just don't give up. It will come, and you just have to believe in God and his process," said Duplessis.

The Duplessis family tells us the medical expenses have been piling up. For more information on how you can help, click here.

