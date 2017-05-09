Boy, 13, disappears while in the custody of state social workers

United Airlines has apologized after a heated exchange between a would-be passenger and a customer service agent was recorded Saturday morning at the Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.more>>
United Airlines has apologized after a heated exchange between a would-be passenger and a customer service agent was recorded Saturday morning at the Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.more>>
The state of Louisiana is loaded with places to hike and explore the outdoors, from short flatland hikes to longer, more challenging treks up and down hill country.more>>
The state of Louisiana is loaded with places to hike and explore the outdoors, from short flatland hikes to longer, more challenging treks up and down hill country.more>>
A teacher who was filmed getting into an argument with a student over the teacher's use of a racial slur has resigned, according to a news release from Ben Franklin High School, where the teacher worked.more>>
A teacher who was filmed getting into an argument with a student over the teacher's use of a racial slur has resigned, according to a news release from Ben Franklin High School, where the teacher worked.more>>
A North shore father of seven says he couldn't be more grateful for the gift of a new kidney from a family dealing with the loss of a child.more>>
A Northshore father of seven says he couldn't be more grateful for the gift of a new kidney from a family dealing with the loss of a child.more>>
The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a juvenile reported Tuesday.more>>
The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a juvenile reported Tuesday.more>>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.more>>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.more>>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.more>>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.more>>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.more>>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.more>>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."more>>
May is the time of year when students from high school and universities all across the nation walk across the stage, accept their diploma, and embark on a new phase in their life.more>>
May is the time of year when students from high school and universities all across the nation walk across the stage, accept their diploma, and embark on a new phase in their life.more>>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.more>>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.more>>