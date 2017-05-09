Boy, 13, disappears while in the custody of state social workers

The NOPD is asking for the public's help in locating a juvenile reported Tuesday.

At about 10 a.m., 13-year-old Na’Lej Young was in the custody of state social workers in the 1400 block of Poydras Street. During the "home placing process," Young disappeared from custody and has not been seen or heard from since, according to an NOPD news release.

Young is described as a black male standing 5’4” and weighing 170 pounds with a brown complexion and a short twist hair style. It is believed that he may be in the Seventh District.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Na’Lej Young is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.