LSU's early lead evaporates in sixth midweek loss of season

LSU looked to be picking up where they left off against South Carolina when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over South Alabama Tuesday, but the Jaguars scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, to win 7-6.

After USA scored one run in the opening frame, Greg Deichmann responded in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run. The Tigers followed up with three runs in the second to make it 5-1.

South Alabama chipped away at the lead with one run in the fourth, fifth, and sixth before a three-run explosion in their final at bat. Ten LSU pitchers combined to give up ten hits and ten walked batters. The Tigers managed to get one run back in the bottom of the ninth but fell short of a comeback.

LSU has a quick turnaround as Auburn comes to town for a series, starting Thursday night at 6:30 PM.

