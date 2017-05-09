Three suspects arrested in university area home invasions - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Three suspects arrested in university area home invasions

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Jeremy Magee, armed robbery suspect
Kevin Callens, armed robbery suspect
Reggie Parkerinson, armed robbery suspect
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

NOPD detectives arrested three men accused in a string of home invasion style burglaries in the university area. 

Investigators booked Kevin Callens, Jeremy Magee and Reggie Parkerinson with multiple counts of armed robbery and aggravated burglary as well as drug-related charges. 

Detectives say they tied the men to similar incidents on Pine, Broadway and Zimpel streets in April and early May. 

According to police, on April 3, a victim in the 900 block of Pine Street told officers two armed men came into his residence and demanded money. One of the suspects struck the victim in the head with a gun before the robbers fled with the victim's wallet, cell phone and $800 in cash. 

A little more than a week later, three men kicked in a front door in the same location and demanded money at 1:45 in the morning and demanded money from a second victim. He was also struck in the face with the butt of a gun before the suspects fled with his computer and cell phone. 

Then, around 12:40 a.m. on May 2, a woman tells police three men came into her residence in the 2000 block of Broadway and robbed her at gunpoint of narcotics and $800 in cash. 

Twenty minutes later, an armed man came into an apartment in the 7900 block of Zimpel and robbed two men of cash, a computer and a small safe. The victims saw three men fleeing the scene. 

That same day, Second District Officers and members of the NOPD TIGER unit arrested Callens, Magee and Parkerinson in the 4000 block of Tulane Avenue. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but detectives have identified and are seeking an additional suspect, James "CL" King. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

