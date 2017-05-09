Three suspects arrested in university area home invasions

LSU looked to be picking up where they left off against South Carolina when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over South Alabama Tuesday, but the Jaguars scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, to win 7-6.more>>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.more>>
United Airlines has apologized after a heated exchange between a would-be passenger and a customer service agent was recorded Saturday morning at the Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.more>>
The state of Louisiana is loaded with places to hike and explore the outdoors, from short flatland hikes to longer, more challenging treks up and down hill country.more>>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.more>>
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
