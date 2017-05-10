Your Weather Authority: Sunny skies, improved air quality - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Your Weather Authority: Sunny skies, improved air quality

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Warm and sunny weather will continue today, and air quality conditions have improved slightly.

Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of a cold front.

The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend.

Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Looking ahead to next week it appears the area will stay dry but the summer humidity will try to move in and this time it could stick around.

