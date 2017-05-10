Your Weather Authority: Sunny skies, improved air quality

New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the Marigny. According to initial police reports, on man was shot in the back in the 500 block of Esplanade Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. No further information is currently available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Warm and sunny weather will continue today, and air quality conditions have improved slightly. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. Looking ahead to next week it appears the area will stay dry but...more>>
LSU looked to be picking up where they left off against South Carolina when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over South Alabama Tuesday, but the Jaguars scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, to win 7-6.more>>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.more>>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.more>>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.more>>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.more>>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 66-year-old man who died from a shooting in the I'On community in Mount Pleasant.more>>
Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.more>>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.more>>
