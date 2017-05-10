Your Weather Authority: Sunny skies, improved air quality

Warm and sunny weather will continue today, and air quality conditions have improved slightly.

Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of a cold front.

The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend.

Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Looking ahead to next week it appears the area will stay dry but the summer humidity will try to move in and this time it could stick around.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.