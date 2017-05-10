Man shot outside a bar near the French Quarter - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

One man was shot after getting into a fight with a bartender at a popular watering hole near the French Quarter.

According to initial police reports, on man was shot in the back near a bar in the 500 block of Esplanade Avenue.

An employee at Check Point Charlie said the man was turned away at the door when it was discovered he was carrying a large amount of marijuana.

The bartender told him to leave. At that point, he hit her and continued to strike her.

It was then, according to the employee and witnesses, that he was shot in the back.

Witness reported hearing at least five shots.

The man, who witnesses said was sitting up and lucid, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

