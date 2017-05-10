NOPD: One man shot near the French Quarter - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: One man shot near the French Quarter

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: NOPD) (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting near the French Quarter.

According to initial police reports, on man was shot in the back near a bar in the 500 block of Esplanade Avenue.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NOPD: One man shot near the French Quarter

    NOPD: One man shot near the French Quarter

    (Source: NOPD)(Source: NOPD)

    New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the Marigny. According to initial police reports, on man was shot in the back in the 500 block of Esplanade Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. No further information is currently available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    more>>

    New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the Marigny. According to initial police reports, on man was shot in the back in the 500 block of Esplanade Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. No further information is currently available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    more>>

  • Your Weather Authority: Sunny skies, improved air quality

    Your Weather Authority: Sunny skies, improved air quality

    (Source: WVUE)(Source: WVUE)

    Warm and sunny weather will continue today, and air quality conditions have improved slightly. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. Looking ahead to next week it appears the area will stay dry but...

    more>>

    Warm and sunny weather will continue today, and air quality conditions have improved slightly. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. Looking ahead to next week it appears the area will stay dry but...

    more>>

  • LSU's early lead evaporates in sixth midweek loss of season

    LSU's early lead evaporates in sixth midweek loss of season

    Source: Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneSource: Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    LSU looked to be picking up where they left off against South Carolina when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over South Alabama Tuesday, but the Jaguars scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, to win 7-6.

    more>>

    LSU looked to be picking up where they left off against South Carolina when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over South Alabama Tuesday, but the Jaguars scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, to win 7-6.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly