Hearing on suit to stop monument removal set for Wednesday

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
PGT Beauregard Statue/FILE (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit filed by supporters of the PGT Beauregard monument.

The Monumental Task Committee hopes a civil suit they'll argue today will stop the city from removing the monument to confederate general PGT Beauregard.

The group says they have new documents that show city park, not the city of New Orleans, owns the statue.

They argue when the statue was erected, Wisner Boulevard did not exist and the land where it sits now is technically City Park property. Therefore, the statue belongs to City Park.

The city says a federal judge already made an ownership decision. But supporters of the monuments say they have new documents that weren't available during the federal hearing they hope will convince a civil judge to block the removal.

“There's absolutely no hard evidence, that the city of New Orleans owns that property, the act of sale, is the act of sale,” said Richard Marksbury, monument supporter, and plaintiff in the lawsuit.

“It's a historical artifact that needs to be preserved for the city and the country,” said monument supporter Janelle Weber.

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser earlier wrote a letter to City Park leaders urging them to claim ownership.

