Judge denies request to block the removal of the Beauregard statue

Orleans Parish Civil Court Judge Kern Reese has denied a request to block the removal of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue located near City Park.

Reese said the monument debate has gone on long enough and the city can take the statues down.

The Monumental Task Committee hoped a civil suit filed Tuesday would stop the city from removing the monument to the confederate general.

The group said they have new documents that show City Park, not the city of New Orleans, owns the statue.

They argued when the statue was erected, Wisner Blvd. did not exist and the land where it sits now is technically City Park property. Therefore, the statue belongs to City Park.

The city said a federal judge already made an ownership decision. But supporters of the monuments say they have new documents that were not available during the federal hearing.

“There's absolutely no hard evidence, that the city of New Orleans owns that property, the act of sale, is the act of sale,” said Richard Marksbury, monument supporter, and plaintiff in the lawsuit.

“It's a historical artifact that needs to be preserved for the city and the country,” said monument supporter Janelle Weber.

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser earlier wrote a letter to City Park leaders urging them to claim ownership.

