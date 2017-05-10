Judge denies request to block the removal of the Beauregard statue

Approximately $3,000 worth of ceramic and mosaic tiles were taken from the site.more>>
The town council accepted a $1.7 billion bid for emergency repairs.more>>
Mizado Latin Kitchen, known for its unique blend of Mexican-meets-South American style food, with a pinch of Asian influence, is closing June 4.more>>
The aggravated assault happened Monday night at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Villere Street.more>>
New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the Marignymore>>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.more>>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.more>>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.more>>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.more>>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and GDOT commissioner Russell McMurry gave an update Wednesday morning on the progress of construction on I-85.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.more>>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.more>>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.more>>
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.more>>
