NOPD asking for help finding missing juvenile

Mizado Latin Kitchen, known for its unique blend of Mexican-meets-South American style food, with a pinch of Asian influence, is closing June 4.more>>
New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in the Marigny. According to initial police reports, on man was shot in the back in the 500 block of Esplanade Avenue. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. No further information is currently available. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
A judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit filed by supporters of the PGT Beauregard monument. The Monumental Task Committee hopes a civil suit they'll argue today will stop the city from removing the monument to confederate general PGT Beauregard. The group says they have new documents that show city park, not the city of New Orleans, owns the statue. They argue when the statue was erected, Wisner Boulevard did not exist and the land where it sits now is technically City Park p...more>>
Warm and sunny weather will continue today, and air quality conditions have improved slightly. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Clouds and some humidity will return on Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front will bring a chance for scattered showers and a stray storm or two on Friday, but sunny skies will return just in time for the weekend. Mother's Day looks warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. Looking ahead to next week it appears the area will stay dry but...more>>
LSU looked to be picking up where they left off against South Carolina when they jumped out to a 5-1 lead over South Alabama Tuesday, but the Jaguars scored six unanswered runs, including three in the ninth inning, to win 7-6.more>>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.more>>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.more>>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.more>>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.more>>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.more>>
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.more>>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.more>>
United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.more>>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.more>>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.more>>
