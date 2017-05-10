NOPD asking for help finding missing juvenile - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD asking for help finding missing juvenile

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: NOPD) (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a juvenile reported missing.

Around 5:30 p.m. May 9, William Lathers, 13, was seen by his mother in their home in the 8500 block of North I-10 Service Road.

The juvenile’s mother exited the residence for a brief period. When she returned, she found a note telling her William Lathers went to a friend’s house.

Lathers’ mother went to the friend’s home, but he had not been there.

He has not returned home since then.

Lathers has no history of running away.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Lathers is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

