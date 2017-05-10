Mizado Latin Kitchen closing, will re-open as Zea Rotisserie & Bar

Mizado Latin Kitchen, known for its unique blend of Mexican-meets-South American style food, with a pinch of Asian influence, is closing June 4.

The restaurant made the announce on its Facebook page Wednesday.

“We invite everyone to celebrate life to the fullest with us during our final month,” the post said.

The restaurant will re-open as Zea Rotisserie & Bar in early fall.

Hans Limburg, Gary Darling and Greg Reggio of Taste Buds, the group owns Zeas and Semolina, opened Mizado in 2013. It’s located 5080 Pontchartrain Blvd.

