Chef John Folse: Flash biscuits

"Flash biscuits" is the name of this dish because Chef John Folse says you will be eating these biscuits in a flash once you taste them! The five ingredient biscuits will take no time to prepare and serve to your family.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

3 1/3 cups flour, divided

8 tbsps sugar

1 stick frozen butter

1 1/3 cups buttermilk

¼ cup melted butter

Method:

Preheat oven to 425F. Grease 8”x8” baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, add 21/3 cups flour and sugar, whisking to combine. Grate frozen butter into flour and stir to coat evenly. Gently stir in buttermilk. NOTE: Dough should be quite wet. Spread remaining 1 cup flour onto a sheet pan. Using a spoon, scoop evenly sized biscuits onto flour surface. Dust biscuit in flour mixture, shake off any excess flour and place in greased baking dish tightly against each other. Bake 25 minutes. Brush each biscuit with melted butter and return to oven. Bake an additional 5 minutes to brown. Serve warm with jelly or preserves.

