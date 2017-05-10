NOPD searching for a person of interest in an aggravated assault

New Orleans police are looking for help finding a person of interest believed to have information about an aggravated assault that occurred on Monday night at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Villere Street.

Just before 8 p.m., an unknown black man fired a handgun at a vehicle that was occupied by three victims, hitting the vehicle several times.

None one riding in the car was injured during the incident.

The person is not wanted for the aggravated assault. But detectives would like to speak with him about the incident.

Anyone with information about this individual’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

